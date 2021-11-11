Dak Prescott Shares Honest Admission On Cowboys Opponents

Regardless of how the team is performing, the Dallas Cowboys — aka “America’s Team” — always draw plenty of attention from around the NFL world.

So far through the 2021 season, star quarterback Dak Prescott has the league’s most popular brand off to a 6-2 start — putting even more of a target on the team’s back.

When asked about opposing teams being motivated to take down the Cowboys, Prescott gave a telling response.

“It’s obvious. America’s Team. You’re the most watched team on TV,” the 28-year-old signal caller said during a press conference on Thursday, per Dallas insider Jon Machota. “… We know we’re gonna get everybody’s best shot. But if you ask me or anybody else in this building, we wouldn’t want it any other way.”

After kicking off the year with a 6-1 start, the Cowboys certainly got the Denver Broncos’ best shot in Week 9. Held to zero points through the first three quarters, Prescott and his squad fell in 30-16 blowout loss. Prior to this contest, the Broncos had dropped four of its last five games.

On Sunday, Dallas will welcome the Atlanta Falcons to AT&T Stadium. Looking to get back on track, Dak Prescott will embrace the spotlight and take on the pressures of being the Cowboys’ franchise quarterback.