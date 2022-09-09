Dak Prescott Shares Honest Expectation For CeeDee Lamb

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 27: CeeDee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates his second half touchdown with Dak Prescott #4 while playing the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium on September 27, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

CeeDee Lamb has a great deal of pressure to succeed this year in his first season as a clear WR1.

His Dallas Cowboys quarterback, Dak Prescott, believes he has what it takes to live up to those expectations — and then some.

Dak believes Lamb will be mentioned in the same echelon as Cooper Kupp and Davante Adams by the time the season is over.

"Expect him to go and be mentioned as one of those names when this season’s done," Prescott said, per Cowboys Country. "He’ll go out there and just prove that. He’s been preparing to do that."

Lamb split the lion's share of targets with Amari Cooper this past season, reeling in 79 catches for 1,102 yards and six touchdowns. With Cooper now in Cleveland, the third-year wideout has a chance to inflate those stats.

Plagued with injury issues to start the 2022 season, the Cowboys wide receiver depth chart is extremely thin — giving Lamb all the more pressure to produce.

Dallas will kickoff its 2022 season with a matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.