Dak Prescott Shares His True Thoughts On Amari Cooper Decision

Dak Prescott came to the defense of his COVID-striken wideout on Sunday. Following Dallas’ loss to the Chiefs, the Cowboys quarterback was asked about Amari Cooper being unvaccinated.

Due to Cooper’s status, he’s in line to miss the Cowboys’ Thanksgiving Day game on top of the Week 11 matchup against the Chiefs.

Dallas lost 19-9. The offense struggled to find its rhythm all day.

In response to the question, Prescott said: “That’s my teammate. That’s my brother. I will continue to support him.”

Dak Prescott is not disappointed about Amari Cooper being unvaccinated. Dak defended Amari, said even though he is vaccinated he could still miss two games if he got COVID-19. “That’s my teammate. That’s my brother. I will continue to support him.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 22, 2021

The Cowboys could certainly use all of their horses in this key two-game stretch in the heart of the season.

Currently, Dallas sits at 7-3 and could easily be looking at 7-4 come Thursday. Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb could also miss the Thanksgiving game.

Prescott and the Cowboys jumped out to a red hot 5-1 record to start the season. Since then, the team has split its last four going 2-2.

After a 43-point display in Atlanta in Week 10, Dallas’ offense sputtered yet again in the loss.

The #Chiefs defense gives up a big 31-yard run to RB Tony Pollard, who fakes the toss out of the wildcat. pic.twitter.com/I4TlsviT97 — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) November 21, 2021

Dak Prescott threw for only 216 yards on 43 attempts and was picked off twice by the Kansas City D. Ezekiel Elliott also struggled to find room on the ground, finishing with only 32 yards.

The only spark the Cowboys offense received was Tony Pollard’s 31-yard run out of the Wildcat. A play in which he faked a pitch to Prescott.

Dallas faces the Las Vegas Raiders at home on Thanksgiving Day. The game kicks off at 4:30 ET on CBS.