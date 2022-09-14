Dak Prescott Surgery Details Emerge: Fans React

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 07: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys on the field before the game Denver Broncos at AT&T Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Just hours after suffering a significant hand injury against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dak Prescott underwent successful surgery on his fractured right thumb.

According to ESPN's Ed Werder, the Cowboys quarterback needed a plate and screws to "repair and stabilize" the fracture on his throwing hand. He also said the team didn't place Prescott on injured reserve to allow "flexibility" in when he returns to practice.

Dak Prescott required a plate and screws to repair and stabilize fracture near right thumb. Among the reasons he’s not being placed on IR is to allow the flexibility to have him to eventually take practice reps as he gets closer to a potential return to play.

Most fans don't believe that Prescott will be back within four weeks.

"4 weeks...yeah aite lol," one fan said.

"4 weeks is not enough to heal a hand injury. This is a Jerry Jones move smh......." another fan said.

At least one fan, though, thinks the front office is actually making a smart decision by allowing Prescott room to take reps when he's ready.

"Can't believe I'm saying this but this is a actual smart move by FO ... Dnt just throw um to the wolves when he does return ....." the fan said.

What do you think about Dallas' decision on Prescott?