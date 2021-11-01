Cowboys Fans Get Concerning News On Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys are playing without Dak Prescott on Sunday night, as Cooper Rush is starting in his place against the Minnesota Vikings. Prescott has yet to fully recover from his strained calf injury.

Dallas is hoping to get Prescott back next weekend, when the Cowboys take on the Denver Broncos at home.

However, an in-game report from NBC sideline reporter Michelle Tafoya has fans concerned. She reported that Prescott actually has a tear in his calf, which could take a little longer to fully heal.

Cooper Rush gets picked … just after Michelle Tafoya reports that Dak has a TEAR in the belly of the calf muscle – a "4 week injury." Awful news. Not a strain, a TEAR. This could mean Dak will miss 2 more weeks. Just when I thought it was safe to trust these Cowboys … — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) November 1, 2021

However, the news from Tafoya probably isn’t as concerning as it sounds. In theory, all calf strains are tears. Prescott’s strain might just be a little more significant than initially believed.

Still, he was going through pregame warmups on Sunday night, and took part in some practice activities – in limited fashion – throughout the week.

The Cowboys host the Broncos at home next week and the Falcons the following week. If Prescott is out for another week or two, Dallas will have some winnable games at home.