Cowboys Fans Get Concerning News On Dak Prescott

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott on Sunday night.MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - OCTOBER 31: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on prior to the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Dak Prescott is inactive for the game due to a cal injury. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys are playing without Dak Prescott on Sunday night, as Cooper Rush is starting in his place against the Minnesota Vikings. Prescott has yet to fully recover from his strained calf injury.

Dallas is hoping to get Prescott back next weekend, when the Cowboys take on the Denver Broncos at home.

However, an in-game report from NBC sideline reporter Michelle Tafoya has fans concerned. She reported that Prescott actually has a tear in his calf, which could take a little longer to fully heal.

However, the news from Tafoya probably isn’t as concerning as it sounds. In theory, all calf strains are tears. Prescott’s strain might just be a little more significant than initially believed.

Still, he was going through pregame warmups on Sunday night, and took part in some practice activities – in limited fashion – throughout the week.

The Cowboys host the Broncos at home next week and the Falcons the following week. If Prescott is out for another week or two, Dallas will have some winnable games at home.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.