Dak Prescott Took Notable Step In His Recovery Thursday

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 16: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys walks off the field after losing to the San Francisco 49ers 23-17 in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has been out of action since Week 1 after he suffered a broken thumb on his throwing hand.

Earlier this week, fans learned that he will not return to the field this weekend for a showdown with the Los Angeles Rams. Prescott returned to practice, but reportedly couldn't hold the football.

Well, on Thursday afternoon he took a significant step in his recovery. The star quarterback was spotted at practice today while holding a football for the first time.

"Cowboys QB Dak Prescott has incorporated holding a football in his side work with director of rehabilitation Britt Brown," Cowboys reporter Michael Gehlken said.

Dallas opened the season with a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but has reeled off three straight wins with backup quarterback Cooper Rush under center.

Rush will get another start on Sunday, this time against the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

It seems like only a matter of time before Prescott returns, though.