Dak Prescott Under 'Most Pressure' This Year: NFL World Reacts

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 16: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys takes a moment prior to playing the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

After a very statistically productive 2021, followed by a disappointing early playoff exit, one analyst believes Dak Prescott has the most pressure on his shoulders heading into the upcoming season.

According to ESPN's Dan Orlovsky, the Cowboys two-time Pro Bowl QB has the most to answer to in the NFL. Followed by: reigning back-to-back MVP Aaron Rodgers, and young signal-callers Tua Tagovailoa, Jalen Hurts and Zach Wilson.

The NFL world reacted to Orlovsky's take on Dak across Twitter Wednesday.

"Why is Rodgers on here and [Daniel Jones] not?" asked one user.

"Lol this dude is a clown," laughed another. "How at all is Rodgers under any pressure to do anything?"

"Jalen Hurts should be number 1.... He don't play good Eagles looking for another QB next offseason."

"Rodgers? The man that just got paid 50 mil per?" asked a Packers fan. "No, the rest yeah. Probably."

"Dak Prescott threw 37 TDs in 16 games, had his highest completion percentage in his career at 68.8%, 104.2 passer rating, and his team won 12 games," tweeted a Cowboys fan. "Why are we acting like Dak Prescott is a bum????"

"Literally every year WHY," asked another Dallas fan.

Dak and the Cowboys will look to end Dallas' quarter century long Super Bowl drought in 2022.