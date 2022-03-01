The Spun

Dak Prescott Underwent Surgery: NFL World Reacts

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott on Sunday.ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 11: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys attempts a pass against the New York Giants during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium on October 11, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

One thing no Cowboys fan wants to hear is “Dak Prescott” and “surgery” in the same sentence. However, on Tuesday Mike McCarthy revealed Dallas’ star quarterback underwent an operation on his left shoulder.

Speaking to the media, McCarthy told reporters “It’s not a concern. He’s doing well.”

Dak’s surgery was quickly the talk of the NFL world.

“Sooooo… shoulder and the calf … wow,” one user replied.

“I knew something was off with Dak was too inaccurate this season and very unlike him,” a Cowboys fan replied.

“This explains A LOT.”

“Obviously something Dak played through,” commented a Dallas fan account.

“WHATT?!?!?!?!?”

“It’s not a setback, and it’s not a reason to worry…” tweeted Cowboys reporter Tim Roberts.

“I was beginning to worry that it would be too quiet this week so thanks for this,” a fan said.

“I’m sorry, he WHAT?” another asked.

“Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy on the ‘clean-up’ surgery to QB Dak Prescott’s left (non-throwing) shoulder,” Gehlken followed up. “’It’s not a concern. We have no concern. He is doing well.’ Expected to be full participant in team’s offseason workouts.”

Not exactly what Dallas fans were expecting to hear when Mike McCarthy took the podium.

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.