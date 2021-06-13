Dak Prescott Uses 1 Word To Describe His Injury Mindset

Dak Prescott is ready to fully move on from his devastating leg injury.

The Dallas Cowboys franchise quarterback believes he has fully recovered from the injury that forced him to miss the majority of the 2020 season. Prescott suffered a severe leg fracture early in the 2020 season in a game against the Giants. The star quarterback has since recovered, though, and he’s ready to move on from it.

Prescott told reporters that he has “buried” the injury.

“I’ve buried the injury,” Prescott said on Wednesday. “Honestly, guys, you know me, from the point of practice, from the point of just moving forward and going about my life, I’ve buried it mentally. And I think you guys and a lot of people around have to help me in burying it as well as we move forward.”

Prescott has been feeling good so far this summer as he gets ready for the 2021 regular season.

“Just knowing that I could do all the different drops, get away from pressure when I need to,” Prescott said. “I’m sure you guys see the scramble drill that we’ve done a few times. That was a big one for my confidence, just being able to pivot and turn out left, get out to the right, change directions, not feeling anything, and then look at the tape and realize day by day that I’m running more smoother, I’m getting better, I’m using my legs more when I throw. Those are just all building blocks and steppingstones for me to get where I want to be. It’s just exciting.”

Prescott and the Cowboys are set to open the 2021 season on Thursday, Sept. 9 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It’ll be fun to see Prescott back behind center for Dallas.