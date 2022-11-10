Dak Prescott Was Asked About Odell Beckham Thursday

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 23: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts after a play against the Detroit Lions during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) Tom Pennington/Getty Images

With Odell Beckham Jr. approaching a return to football action, talks about his potential free-agent options have reached a fevered pace.

The Dallas Cowboys have long been mentioned as a possible landing spot for the veteran wide receiver. And during a press conference on Thursday, quarterback Dak Prescott was asked about this possibility.

"Anytime you have a chance to add a talent like that and knowing Odell and knowing his resume, it's exciting," he said, per team insider Todd Archer. "But also understand it’s a business, and I’m sure there’s 31 other teams that would like to add him as well."

Dak isn't the only Cowboy open to adding OBJ. Star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and linebacker Micah Parsons have both made their pitches to the free-agent wideout as well.

Beckham is still recovering from the ACL tear he suffered during the Rams' Super Bowl victory in February, but he's expected to be medically cleared sometime this week.

Los Angeles was originally viewed as a frontrunner to re-sign its former wide receiver talent, but contract negotiations between the two sides apparently fell through. In addition to the Cowboys, the Bills, Chiefs, Packers and Giants have all been mentioned as possible landing spots.