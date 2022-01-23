Dak Prescott Went Viral After Joe Burrow’s Playoff Win

Cowboys franchise quarterback Dak Prescott keeps catching strays.

Prescott’s name made the rounds on social media Saturday night after Joe Burrow led the Cincinnati Bengals to a second-straight playoff win.

Burrow has now won two playoff games in eight days. That’s more than Prescott has won in his entire NFL career.

Prescott’s going to be hearing about this all offseason. Poor guy.

“This man has won twice as many playoff games in 8 days as Dak Prescott has in the first 6 seasons of his Cowboys career,” said a Bengals fan. “Enjoy the rest of the postseason.”

This man has won twice as many playoff games in 8 days as Dak Prescott has in the first 6 seasons of his Cowboys career. Enjoy the rest of the postseason. pic.twitter.com/7pLrsvf99o — David Moore (@DavidMooreDMN) January 23, 2022

“Joe Burrow already has more playoff wins than Dak Prescott. Burrow is in his 2nd season. Dak is in his 6th. #CowboysNation,” a fan said.