Dak Prescott Went Viral After Joe Burrow’s Playoff Win

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott after Sunday's game

Cowboys franchise quarterback Dak Prescott keeps catching strays.

Prescott’s name made the rounds on social media Saturday night after Joe Burrow led the Cincinnati Bengals to a second-straight playoff win.

Burrow has now won two playoff games in eight days. That’s more than Prescott has won in his entire NFL career.

Prescott’s going to be hearing about this all offseason. Poor guy.

“This man has won twice as many playoff games in 8 days as Dak Prescott has in the first 6 seasons of his Cowboys career,” said a Bengals fan. “Enjoy the rest of the postseason.”

“Joe Burrow already has more playoff wins than Dak Prescott. Burrow is in his 2nd season. Dak is in his 6th. #CowboysNation,” a fan said.

“Joe Burrow has more playoff wins in the last two weeks than Dak Prescott has in his career,” another commented.

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys have a ton to think about this offseason.

How did Joe Burrow and the Bengals get things figured out so quickly? Whatever it is, Prescott and the Cowboys could learn a thing or two.

Burrow and the Bengals will play in the AFC Championship next weekend.

