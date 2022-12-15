Dak Prescott's Brother's Message For Eagles Going Viral

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 02: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts after completing a pass against the Arizona Cardinals in the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

In a game that could decide the NFC East title race, the Dallas Cowboys face the Philadelphia Eagles next weekend. And you'd better believe that the family of Dak Prescott are excited.

Ahead of the December 24 tilt between the Eagles and Cowboys, Dak's brother Tad took to Twitter and could barely contain his excitement. He said that he's more excited for the Cowboys-Eagles game than getting Christmas presents or spending time with family.

"Is anyone else as excited for Christmas Eve as I am. It’s not the time spent with family or the gifts that have me excited. It’s waiting to watch the @dallascowboys roast the eagles like a holiday ham LFG boys," Prescott wrote.

Tad Prescott's message is going viral with tons of Cowboys fans barely able to contain their excitement at a chance for some revenge on their earlier loss to the Eagles:

"Even though I’m Turkey-ed out after thanksgiving…..may have to smoke one and pretend it’s Eagle. While listening to the real Eagles …Tequila Sunrise," one fan replied.

"all I want for Christmas is a cowboys win," wrote another.

"Hell yes, I am even hosting a party at my house, not about Christmas Eve, it's the game , complete with a Cowboys Cake I am having made from the bakery,decked out in all my [Dak] gear...LFG," a third wrote.

No doubt Dak himself is looking forward to this matchup. He missed their first meeting due to an injury and currently has the team on a four-game winning streak.

Will the Cowboys get that much-needed win next week?