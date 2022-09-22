Dale Earnhardt Jr. Announced Significant Changes Thursday

DOVER, DE - OCTOBER 01: Dale Earnhardt Jr., driver of the #88 Nationwide Chevrolet, and his wife Amy, stand on the grid during the National Anthem prior to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Apache Warrior 400 presented by Lucas Oil at Dover International Speedway on October 1, 2017 in Dover, Delaware. (Photo by Jerry Markland/Getty Images)

Dale Earnhardt Jr's JR Motorsports has made great strides in racing circuits all across the country. But some significant changes to the team are coming very soon.

On Thursday, Earnhardt Jr. announced several top-level executive promotions within JR Motorsports. Most notably, Kelley Earnhardt Miller has been named the new Chief Executive Officer of all Earnhardt Jr. racing organizations.

"Kelley is one of the most prominent businesspeople in motorsports and for good reason," Earnhardt Jr. said. "She is a brilliant mind and proven leader. Making her CEO is long overdue, but if we are going to position our businesses to maximize their potential and equip our people with the organizational support they need to succeed, there's no better leader than Kelley."

The other promotions include Mike Davis being named President and Executive Producer of Dirty Mo Media, Tony Mayhoff becoming Vice President, Strategy and Development for DEJ Management, Joe Mattes promoted to Senior Vice President of Business and Strategy for JR Motorsports and L.W. Miller named Senior Vice President of Motorsports.

Taking to Twitter, Earnhardt Jr. congratulated his team for the many promotions.

"I am blessed to have some of the best working at our companies," Earnhardt Jr. wrote. "These new roles are all very well deserved!"

The JR Motorsports racing team boasts cars in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, CARS Tour and the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series among others.

Most notably, JR Motorsports has produced the Xfinity Series Drivers Championship winner three times, with their drivers winning 73 races.

Many of JR Motorsports' drivers have gone on to race in the NASCAR Cup Series as well. Though it remains to be seen if JR Motorsports will ever have their own Cup Series team.