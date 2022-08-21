Dale Earnhardt Jr. Announces Decision On His No. 9 Car

MARTINSVILLE, VIRGINIA - APRIL 07: Dale Earnhardt Jr, driver of the #88 Hellmann's Fridge Hunters Chevrolet, looks on during practice for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Call 811 Before You Dig 250 powered by Call 811.com at Martinsville Speedway on April 07, 2022 in Martinsville, Virginia. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The future of Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s No. 9 car remains up in the air a bit, but one thing's for certain... it will be back.

Per WSBU's Nathan Solomon, the NASCAR Hall of Famer confirmed the No. 9 Camaro will be touch the asphalt next season. Saying, "There are multiple opportunities that could be in play."

After Kyle Larson's Xfinity Series win at Watkins Glen Saturday, Dale Jr. teased what could be in the cards for his Chevrolet.

We’re deep into some great opportunities to field that car next year. I can’t wait to be able to announce whatever that is, but from what I’m hearing, we’ve got some exciting prospects and programs that could potentially be in the 9 car next year.

The No. 9 car has been a topic of conversation since Petty GMS Motorsports announced Noah Gragson as part of its Cup Series team.

Safe to say NASCAR fans will be looking forward to that announcement in the coming months.