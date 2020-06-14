Dale Earnhardt Jr. Gives Honest Comment On NASCAR Future

In his first race since August 2019, Dale Earnhardt Jr. took fifth place at Saturday’s Hooters 250.

But even after retiring from full-time racing in favor of just one race a year, the NASCAR star is feeling a bit torn on his future as a driver. Speaking to reporters after the race, Earnhardt said he’s not looking to do more than one race a year.

Earnhardt even said that the Hooters 250 might have been “the last one,” but he doesn’t really know for sure yet. He feels that he could be helping in racing team in other ways, and might jump into broadcasting entirely. But for now, he needs some time to think about his future.

“I think right now, it’s just going to stay the same,” Earnhardt said, per New York Post. “I don’t want to do any more, that’s for sure. I can say that with confidence. I don’t know how many more of these I’ll do. This might be the last one. And this ain’t no tease or anything like that. I’m not trying to be annoying about that. It’s a lot of a commitment, and I just, I don’t know.

“I don’t know if it’s getting to the point where I’ve gotta decide whether I’m helping things or I’m not helping the team. How can I help the team in other ways? I don’t know. I really enjoy it. I really do. But I think there’s gotta be a point to where I decide to make the change to broadcasting entirely, and with that said though, being in the car today, I certainly learned a ton that’s going to help me in the booth. I’ve just gotta think about it, you know? I certainly don’t want to run more. One is plenty.”

If Dale Earnhardt Jr. is truly ready to call it a career, it will mark the end of the one of the greatest racing careers of the past quarter-century.

Earnhardt’s accomplishments include two Daytona 500 crowns, two Busch Series titles, 26 wins in the NASCAR Cup Series, and 24 wins in the Xfinity Series.