Dale Earnhardt Jr. Had Big Family Gathering: Fans React

KANSAS CITY, KS - MAY 09: Dale Earnhardt Jr., driver of the #88 Nationwide Chevrolet, stands with his girlfriend Amy Reimann during the national anthem ahead of the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series SpongeBob SquarePants 400 at Kansas Speedway on May 9, 2015 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

There's obviously a lot of history in the Earnhardt family, as both Dale Sr. and Dale Jr. were longtime NASCAR drivers.

But the Earnhardt family isn't the only one with a long, impressive history.

This weekend, Dale Jr. revealed that the Earnhardt, Gee and Eury families came together for their first gathering.

All three families have strong ties in the racing world.

"Today, the Earnhardt, Gee, and Eury families had a gathering for the first time. It was incredible to see 3 families with so much history come together," Dale Jr. tweeted.

That's pretty special.

"That sounds like a hoot!" one fan tweeted.

"Just think of all the great stories told today!" another fan admitted.

"Wow, that would be one heck of a get together," one fan added.

MARTINSVILLE, VA - APRIL 08: Dale Earnhardt, Jr. (#88 JR Motorsports Hellmann's Fridge Hunters Chevrolet) with wife Amy and daughters Isla and Nicole prior to the running of the NASCAR Xfinity Series Call 811 Before You Dig 250 on April 8,2022 at Martinsville Speedway in Martinsville, VA. (Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

We wish all the best to all three families!