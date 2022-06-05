Dale Earnhardt Jr. Had Big Family Gathering: Fans React
There's obviously a lot of history in the Earnhardt family, as both Dale Sr. and Dale Jr. were longtime NASCAR drivers.
But the Earnhardt family isn't the only one with a long, impressive history.
This weekend, Dale Jr. revealed that the Earnhardt, Gee and Eury families came together for their first gathering.
All three families have strong ties in the racing world.
"Today, the Earnhardt, Gee, and Eury families had a gathering for the first time. It was incredible to see 3 families with so much history come together," Dale Jr. tweeted.
That's pretty special.
"That sounds like a hoot!" one fan tweeted.
"Just think of all the great stories told today!" another fan admitted.
"Wow, that would be one heck of a get together," one fan added.
We wish all the best to all three families!