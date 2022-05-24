Dale Earnhardt Jr. Has 1 Main Concern For Jimmie Johnson

DOVER, DE - OCTOBER 01: Dale Earnhardt Jr., driver of the #88 Nationwide Chevrolet, and his wife Amy, stand on the grid during the National Anthem prior to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Apache Warrior 400 presented by Lucas Oil at Dover International Speedway on October 1, 2017 in Dover, Delaware. (Photo by Jerry Markland/Getty Images)

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is a little worried about former NASCAR teammate Jimmie Johnson as he prepares to race in his first Indianapolis 500.

Earnhardt will be on the call in Indy for NBC, and speaking to media members Tuesday, he expressed some concerns he has for Johnson going into the race.

I'm a little bit nervous because he seems to be pushing to the max, everything. Every time he is on the track, it's like he is on the edge.

I am full of anxiety that, you know, he's going to push, push, push too hard, and something might, somehow that might put him in a bad situation. He's got so, so close a few times already this month to some bad situations.

Johnson nearly lost control of his car at 235 MPH during qualifying. But Johnson miraculously was able to regain a handle on the vehicle after flirting with disaster.

Dale Jr. went on to say that there isn't much you can tell a seven-time NASCAR champion about driving a car. But, Earnhardt said he trusts Johnson and wishes him the best.