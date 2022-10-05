Dale Earnhardt Jr. Has Brutally Honest Admission On Penalty News

KANSAS CITY, KS - MAY 09: Dale Earnhardt Jr., driver of the #88 Nationwide Chevrolet, stands with his girlfriend Amy Reimann during the national anthem ahead of the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series SpongeBob SquarePants 400 at Kansas Speedway on May 9, 2015 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

Earlier Wednesday afternoon, NASCAR handed out a massive punishment to the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford team for what happened over the weekend.

Kevin Harvick's crew chief, Rodney Childers, has been suspended for the next four NASCAR Cup Series events and was also fined $100,000.

According to a statement from NASCAR, the decision came after the team allegedly modified a vendor-supplied body part that affects the aerodynamic properties of the car.

NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. took to social media with a simple GIF. But he wasn't done there.

"If they were messin' with that giant ass spoiler, I can't be made at em," he followed up.

Dale Jr clearly isn't a fan of the new design.

It didn't take Harvick very long to react to the news on social media either. He had just two words in response to the harsh penalty.

"Seems strange..." he said in the post.

What do you think of the penalty?