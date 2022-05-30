Dale Earnhardt Jr. Makes His Coca-Cola 600 Opinion Very Clear

KANSAS CITY, KS - MAY 09: Dale Earnhardt Jr., driver of the #88 Nationwide Chevrolet, stands with his girlfriend Amy Reimann during the national anthem ahead of the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series SpongeBob SquarePants 400 at Kansas Speedway on May 9, 2015 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

There's been some debate if Sunday's Coca-Cola 600 down in Charlotte was a good race.

Denny Hamlin was able to hold off Kyle Busch in overtime to win the race while Kevin Harvick got third.

Legendary retired NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. watched the race and is on the good side of the race. He enjoyed watching it.

"I know these are informal but I always vote. And today, Yes, yes, yes. @CLTMotorSpdwy is our home track. I’ve seen more races there than anywhere else. It makes my heart full to see it put on such a great show all weekend. Great work all around by the industry," Earnhardt Jr. tweeted.

The race lasted more than five hours and it took 619 miles to complete.

There ended up being 28 caution flags throughout the race and 16 of the drivers failed to finish due to crashes.

In the end, Hamlin was able to take the victory heading into next week's race at Gateway Motorsports Park.