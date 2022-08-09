Dale Earnhardt Jr. Opens Up About His Broadcasting Experience

MARTINSVILLE, VIRGINIA - APRIL 07: Dale Earnhardt Jr, driver of the #88 Hellmann's Fridge Hunters Chevrolet, looks on during practice for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Call 811 Before You Dig 250 powered by Call 811.com at Martinsville Speedway on April 07, 2022 in Martinsville, Virginia. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Dale Earnhardt Jr's racing career is coming to an end, but he's just getting started with his next career.

In a recent Twitter thread, Earnhardt Jr made sure everyone knew just how much he appreciated announcer Rick Allen.

Here's some of the thread:

This weekend there was some concern for weather. My role for the day was strictly working the race after Count Down to Green was over. I didn’t have any responsibilities during the CDTG show. After our morning meeting, Rick stopped me and simply said to take a rundown (a detailed sheet of paper) for the CDTG show “just in case” there was a weather issue and I was needed to cover in the booth. He was right. In an early segment the rains came and Burton and I were asked to cover for a few segments in the booth. We were confident and ready. Much more so than I was at New Hampshire. Only because Rick gave me that small piece of advice. I just want people to know that Rick is one of the most genuine people I’ve ever worked with. He’s a great teammate, even when you are playing his position in the game. I look up to his talent in the booth, and appreciate his support both professionally and personally.

Earnhardt Jr started the Twitter thread by saying that he knows he's not the most qualified man for the job, but appreciates NBC letting him have the opportunity.

"I ask to do a tiny bit of play by play the past few years for NBC. I don’t deserve it, because there’s hundreds of folks more qualified. NBC is kind to let me try it. It’s a huge thrill to be honest. Scary. But fun," he said.

Earnhardt is clearly loving the new opportunity presented to him - even if he's not the best at it just yet.