Dale Earnhardt Jr. Reacts To Driver Wearing His Dad’s Helmet

Formula 1 racing has come to the United States, with this weekend’s grand prix taking place in Austin, Texas.

In honor of this weekend’s race taking place in the U.S., one driver is wearing a NASCAR-inspired helmet.

Daniel Ricciardo, who drives for McLaren, is wearing a Dale Earnhardt-inspired helmet at the Austin, Texas race this weekend.

ESPN.com had more on the decision:

Ricciardo, who grew up idolising Earnhardt, got roughly 20 minutes in the car on Saturday morning. Earnhardt still commands a legion of fans in NASCAR 20 years on from his death at the 2001 Daytona 500. Earnhardt Jr., who retired from NASCAR in 2017, said he is pleased that Ricciardo shows his father so much respect.

Dale Jr. reacted to the move on social media.

“I’m happy for Daniel. I’m also appreciative for how he celebrates my father. That makes a lot of dads family members and fans smile,” the longtime NASCAR driver tweeted.

Ricciardo reportedly got choked up when he was read the tweet from Dale Jr. earlier this weekend.

Formula 1’s race in Austin, Texas will begin at 3 p.m. E.T. on Sunday. The race is scheduled to air on ESPN.