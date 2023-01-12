Dale Earnhardt Jr. Reacts To Major NASCAR Retirement

TALLADEGA, AL - OCTOBER 15: Dale Earnhardt Jr., driver of the #88 Mountain Dew Chevrolet, prepares to drive during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Alabama 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on October 15, 2017 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

One of the longest-tenured members of the NASCAR Cup Series has announced that 2023 will be his last season.

On Wednesday, No. 4 Kevin Harvick announced that he is retiring after the 2023 season. Harvick has been racing on NASCAR's top circuit since the 2001 season, when he famously replaced Dale Earnhardt for Richard Childress Racing days after the NASCAR legend's tragic death at the 2001 Daytona 500.

Dale Earnhardt Jr., who was in that fateful race and competed against Harvick many times in the years that followed, has taken to Twitter to congratulate him on his career.

"Incredible career for @KevinHarvick. His path to becoming a champion wasn’t an easy one. I always respected his talent and approach through the years. I predict absolutely ZFG in the final year. Imagine he will be fun to watch," Earnhardt wrote.

Kevin Harvick would go on to win Rookie of the Year honors with three wins and a half dozen top three finishes in 2001.

In the years that followed he was consistently a top 10 finisher in more than half of his races and claimed 60 wins in 779 races.

But as the oldest driver in the 2023 season, Harvick is apparently deciding to go out while he's still got some quality racing left in him.

Will Harvick win any races in his final season in the NASCAR Cup Series?