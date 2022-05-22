Dale Earnhardt Jr. Reacts To NASCAR All-Star Debate

KANSAS CITY, KS - MAY 09: Dale Earnhardt Jr., driver of the #88 Nationwide Chevrolet, stands with his girlfriend Amy Reimann during the national anthem ahead of the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series SpongeBob SquarePants 400 at Kansas Speedway on May 9, 2015 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

Dale Earnhardt Jr. isn't here for some of the talk surrounding NASCAR's All-Star race. And taking to Twitter Sunday, he chose to address it.

"So what’s this about the All Star race and it’s million dollar prize for the winner?" Dale Jr. asked. "Is it true that some think that’s not such a big deal? No way that can be the case. Just seeing some chatter on here and wonder if I’m misinterpreting something."

Earnhardt continued to think out loud with a follow-up tweet.

"I guess we could consider the prize for winning the best paying race of the season. The Daytona 500. That’s roughly 2 million $$ to the winner. For sure the AllStar race should pay double or triple that to set itself apart. Not sure how that affects the drivers ambition."

It's fair to argue that years ago, the $1 million prize was a bigger incentive for drivers as the prize money wasn't what it is today.

That said, many fans see NASCAR's All-Star race as a dying event.

Not necessarily because of the money, but the pageantry and glamour of what should be the sport's star-studded race is missing.