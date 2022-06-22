Dale Earnhardt Jr. Reacts To NASCAR Legend's Death

KANSAS CITY, KS - MAY 09: Dale Earnhardt Jr., driver of the #88 Nationwide Chevrolet, stands with his girlfriend Amy Reimann during the national anthem ahead of the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series SpongeBob SquarePants 400 at Kansas Speedway on May 9, 2015 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

For over 70 years, Bruton Smith was one of the most beloved front office figures in stock car racing across America. With his passing today, some NASCAR legends are giving the man his credit for growing the sport.

Smith passed away today at the age of 95. Dale Earnhardt Jr. promptly took to Twitter to praise Smith for his contributions to the sport and for the opportunities he had in life because of his efforts.

"Bruton’s contribution to stock car racing is hard to measure. His ambitious vision created growth and opportunities that I am forever thankful for. My heart is with the Smith family," Earnhardt wrote.

Smith founded Speedway Motorsports, which owns and operates 11 of America's biggest motor racetracks. He worked with NASCAR for many years to provide them with some of the top races on their circuit.

Born in North Carolina, Ollen Bruton Smith became a fan of racing as a child and started promoting racing when he was only 18.

In his early 20s he started working more closely with the business of stock car racing and would continue doing so all the way until the end of his life.

Smith was inducted into the International Motorsports Hall of Fame in 2007 and the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2016.

Our hearts go out to Bruton Smith's family and loved ones.