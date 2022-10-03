Dale Earnhardt Jr. Reacts To NASCAR's Cup Series Race Sunday

MARTINSVILLE, VIRGINIA - APRIL 07: Dale Earnhardt Jr, driver of the #88 Hellmann's Fridge Hunters Chevrolet, looks on during practice for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Call 811 Before You Dig 250 powered by Call 811.com at Martinsville Speedway on April 07, 2022 in Martinsville, Virginia. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The 2022 YellaWood 500 saw Chase Elliott reclaim his lead in the NASCAR Cup playoffs after winning the race at Talladega Superspeedway. After the race, Dale Earnhardt Jr. had some thoughts.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Earnhardt congratulated Elliott for putting on "a clinic" of a race at Talladega. He also praised all of the drivers for avoiding any big crashes - proving that it's possible to pull off a full race without one.

"Damn fun day at work. @chaseelliott made some great moves late and put on a clinic. The way that race played out was unique and unlike most we see at Dega. Nice to have one without the big crashes just to know it’s possible. 5 to go! Roval you’re next," Earnhardt wrote.

Earnhardt's post has over 4,700 likes since last night and a lot of friendly replies:

"Finally a superspeedway race that wasn’t crash filled. Still a ton of cars in it at the end. Great to see!" one user replied.

"That was fantastic, I loved that it didn't come down to survival with a bunch of tore up cars. A fantastic finish, classic style Dega high speed chess match, great call in the booth for NBC per usual and great interviews afterwards since we didn't have a ton of yellows!" wrote another.

"Your enthusiasm makes me feel like I’m watching the race with a buddy. Never change @DaleJr!" a third wrote.

Next stop: Charlotte Motor Speedway for the Bank of America Roval 400.