Dale Earnhardt Jr. Reacts To Sunday's Indy 500

TALLADEGA, AL - OCTOBER 15: Dale Earnhardt Jr., driver of the #88 Mountain Dew Chevrolet, prepares to drive during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Alabama 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on October 15, 2017 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Dale Earnhardt Jr. was on hand for Sunday's Indy 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The legendary NASCAR driver was part of the broadcast for NBC Sports.

Marcus Ericsson fought off a late challenge to win the iconic race on Sunday. Earnhardt Jr. was a fan of the day as a whole.

"That was a great race. An amazing event to see in person. Highly recommend the #Indy500," he tweeted.

Dale Jr. was disappointed to see his friend, Jimmie Johnson, crash out.

He admitted prior to the race that he was nervous for the longtime NASCAR driver.

“Nobody is going to reach out and tell a seven-time champion, with all the success he’s had in his career, what to do, how to drive, how to approach anything," Dale Jr. said of Jimmie.

“I’m just pulling for him to have a great experience in the race and have a result that he can be happy with and smile about in the end.

“I am full of anxiety that he’s going to push, push, push too hard, and somehow that might put him in a bad situation. He’s gotten so, so close a few times already this month to some bad situations. But he’s a pro. You trust that he knows what he’s out there doing, understanding the limits of the car.”

Perhaps we'll see Dale Jr. attempting to race the Indy 500 at some point...