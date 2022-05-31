Dale Earnhardt Jr. Reveals His Nickname For Coca-Cola 600

TALLADEGA, AL - OCTOBER 15: Dale Earnhardt Jr., driver of the #88 Mountain Dew Chevrolet, prepares to drive during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Alabama 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on October 15, 2017 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has a clever nickname for the Coca-Cola 600.

The race is still hot on every NASCAR fan's mind because of how insane it was. Denny Hamlin was able to hold off Kyle Busch in double overtime after the race lasted more than five hours.

It also ended up having 28 caution flags while 17 drivers weren't able to finish the race.

Despite that, Earnhardt Jr.'s nickname for the race is the "World 600."

Funny enough, this was the name of the race until Coke bought the naming rights for it.

If Coke stops being the sponsor for the race, it wouldn't surprise anyone to see it go back to being "The World 600" again.

The race takes place each year at Charlotte Motor Speedway during Memorial Day Weekend.