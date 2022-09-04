Dale Earnhardt Jr. Reveals What He Can't Wait To Show His Kids

MARTINSVILLE, VIRGINIA - APRIL 07: Dale Earnhardt Jr, driver of the #88 Hellmann's Fridge Hunters Chevrolet, looks on during practice for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Call 811 Before You Dig 250 powered by Call 811.com at Martinsville Speedway on April 07, 2022 in Martinsville, Virginia. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is super excited to show his kids the documentary about his father.

Dale Earnhardt, who's widely considered to be the best driver of all time, had a documentary titled "Dale" come out about him in 2007. It premiered on CMT and it set an all-time record for views on the network with 3.1 million people tuning in.

"Don’t know Dale Earnhardt? Everything is in this doc. I’ll show it to my kids one day soon," Earnhardt Jr. tweeted.

Earnhardt drove on the NASCAR circuit for 22 seasons. During that time, he won seven Winston Cups and won 76 career races. He also made more money driving than any other driver in NASCAR history.

He lost his life in a final-lap collision during the 2001 Daytona 500.

This should be a documentary that all sports fans watch at some point.