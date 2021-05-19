Dale Earnhardt Jr. Shares Mindset With His Dad’s Legacy

It’s been more than 20 years since Dale Earnhardt passed away. The legendary NASCAR driver died following a crash at the Daytona 500 in February 2001.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently opened up about his father’s legacy and what it means to him.

The 46-year-old semi-retired driver spoke on the latest episode of The Artist and The Athlete with Lindsay Czarniak.

Here’s what Earnhardt Jr. said about his dad:

“I think when Dad died, my fear was that there would be a day where people would not remember his impact, and to me, he’s this big, huge thing, right? And in the moment of his life, he was this big, huge thing to a lot of people, and when he died, I saw him everywhere on TV. People that I never thought would be talking about my dad were talking about him. So he was bigger than I even thought, right, I guess is what I’m trying to say. “But I was just always scared, like, ‘Man, I hope they don’t ever forget the essence of him and his personality and his impact, what it felt like when he walked in a room and what it felt like when he was out on the track.’ And he just had this — he changed the mood. So I’ve kind of always been scared of that. “And so I don’t want his records to get — I don’t want people to beat his records. I don’t like when anybody’s compared to him. It gets under my skin when somebody says, ‘He’s the next Dale Earnhardt.’ There’s no, no, no, no — never another Dale Earnhardt. I’m protective of it a bit, I think. But I’ve also been really happily surprised about how his legacy’s lived on and how people still remember him. … It’s been nice to see that.”

Earnhardt is one of the most accomplished drivers in NASCAR history. He won 7 Cup Series championships, which is tied for the most all-time.

Doesn't get much better than talking music and racing with @DaleJr! Thanks for having us on The Artist and the Athlete Podcast, @lindsayczarniak. Listen here: https://t.co/zdGSpS4rJ9 pic.twitter.com/ylnBHqQpKr — Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker) May 18, 2021

Earnhardt Jr. is pretty accomplished, too. He’s won two Busch Series championships and is a two-time Daytona 500 winner.

NASCAR will be back on the track at the Dover International Speedway this weekend.

[FTW]