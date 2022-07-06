Dale Earnhardt Jr. Shocked By Crash: NASCAR World Reacts

KANSAS CITY, KS - MAY 09: Dale Earnhardt Jr., driver of the #88 Nationwide Chevrolet, stands with his girlfriend Amy Reimann during the national anthem ahead of the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series SpongeBob SquarePants 400 at Kansas Speedway on May 9, 2015 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

Earlier Wednesday afternoon, NASCAR announced discipline for Noah Gragson following Saturday's multi-car crash at Road America.

On Wednesday, NASCAR decided to dock Gragson 30 points and fine him $35,000 for deliberately slamming his car into Sage Karam at the Xfinity Series race.

Following this weekend's events, NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. had a harsh message for Gragson. “And basically, my message to Noah is that he needs to take that out of his toolbox,” Earnhardt said.

“You can be aggressive, and you can push back against guys. He could have waited and sent Sage into the sand trap off of Turn 6. He could have done so many different things in that situation other than what he chose. But he needs to take that out of his choices and he cannot be intentionally turning into guys on straightaways. I just hope that he realizes that that’s something that he needs to be careful about going forward.”

Fans flocked to social media after Dale's comments to weigh in.

"Dale seems genuinely tore up about this," one fan said.

"This was sooooo good! Thank you!!" another fan said after hearing Earnhardt's comments.

What do you think about Earnhardt's comments?