Dale Earnhardt Jr. 'Shocked' By Driver's Move On Saturday

TALLADEGA, AL - OCTOBER 15: Dale Earnhardt Jr., driver of the #88 Mountain Dew Chevrolet, prepares to drive during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Alabama 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on October 15, 2017 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

During the final stage of the Henry 180 at Road America this past Saturday, NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Noah Gragson caused a multiple-car pileup by deliberately slamming into the No. 45 car of Sage Karam.

Countless drivers and prominent figures from around the NASCAR world have come out to condemn these dangerous actions — including JR Motorsports co-owner and racing legend Dale Earnhardt Jr.

During a recent interview with Sirius XM NASCAR Radio, Earnhardt said he was "shocked" to witness these actions from Gragson. He said it was "tough to watch" as multiple drivers were affected by the crash.

"I told him I could stand behind him through just about anything, but I could not defend that," Earnhardt said.

Gragson was not penalized for his actions during Saturday's race. Earnhardt feels the 23-year-old driver should've received an immediate punishment.

"I think that NASCAR doesn’t want to over-officiate the races, but I think in some situations there’s some things that do cross over a line," Earnhardt said. "And I felt like that was definitely one of those situations where had I been in the booth directing the race I think I would’ve had to bring Noah to pit road and hold him there for a while."

On Wednesday, NASCAR docked Gragson 30 points and fined him $35,000.