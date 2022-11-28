Dale Earnhardt Jr's Reaction To NFL Team's Win Goes Viral

MARTINSVILLE, VIRGINIA - APRIL 07: Dale Earnhardt Jr, driver of the #88 Hellmann's Fridge Hunters Chevrolet, looks on during practice for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Call 811 Before You Dig 250 powered by Call 811.com at Martinsville Speedway on April 07, 2022 in Martinsville, Virginia. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Dale Earnhardt Jr. was fired up when the Washington Commanders took down the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday afternoon.

Earnhardt Jr., who's one of the best NASCAR drivers of all time and a lifelong Commanders fan, raised his hands into the air when he saw Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller snag the game-sealing interception in the endzone.

His wife Amy caught it on video and he posted it to his official Twitter account.

This win got the Commanders to 7-5 as they are currently in a playoff spot heading into Week 13. In fact, all four teams in the NFC East are currently in a playoff spot.

They'll look to try and solidify that spot a bit more when they travel to MetLife Stadium next Sunday to take on the New York Giants. There's no doubt Earnhardt Jr. will be very nervous about that one.

Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. ET.