Dale Earnhardt Jr’s Tweet About Bubba Wallace Is Going Viral

NASCAR announced on Sunday evening that an investigation is underway after a noose was found hanging in the garage stall of Bubba Wallace.

Wallace, the only Black driver in the sport’s top series, has been outspoken against racial inequalities in the wake of George Floyd’s death. He was a driving force behind NASCAR’s decision to ban the Confederate flag at all races.

“Late this afternoon, NASCAR was made aware that a noose was found in the garage stall of the 43 team. We are angry and outraged and cannot state strongly enough how seriously we take this heinous act. We have launched an immediate investigation and will do everything we can to identify the person(s) responsible and eliminate them from the sport. As we have stated unequivocally, there is no place for racism in NASCAR and this act only strengthens our resolve to make the sport open and welcoming to all,” NASCAR announced.

Wallace took to Twitter late on Sunday evening to address what happened. He called it a “despicable act of racism.”

Dale Earnhardt Jr., one of the most-iconic drivers in NASCAR history, had a message for Bubba late on Sunday night.

“Hope Bubba wins it tomorrow,” he tweeted.

Earnardt Jr.’s message has been retweeted nearly 5,000 times and liked nearly 40,000 times.

The GEICO 500 is set to begin at 3 p.m. E.T.