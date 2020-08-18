Legendary NHL Star Passes Away At 57

On Tuesday afternoon, the hockey world lost a beloved figure when a former star player passed away.

Former Winnipeg Jets star Dale Hawerchuk passed away following his battle with stomach cancer, the Jets announced in an official statement. He was just 57 years old.

“Dale Hawerchuk put Winnipeg and the Jets on the map the day he arrived in our city in 1981, and his love for our community and remarkable Hall of Fame career will keep it here for many generations to come,” the Jets said in a statement.

Hawerchuk’s son, Eric, confirmed his passing as well, with a statement on Twitter. “After an incredibly brave and difficult battle with cancer, our dad has passed away. My family is so proud of him and the way he fought,” Eric said.

The Jets selected Hawerchuk with the No. 1 overall pick in the 1981 NHL draft following a standout career in the QMJHL.

He didn’t disappoint as he took home the Calder Trophy – given to the rookie of the year. Hawerchuk scored 45 goals and 103 points in 1981-82 and became the first player to reach 100 points as an 18-year-old.

He went on to add five more seasons with at least 100 points. He finished his NFL career with 1,409 points (518 goals, 891 assists) in 1,188 NHL games.

Hawerchuk was elected to the Hall of Fame in 2001, and he was added to the Coyotes’ ring of honor in 2007.