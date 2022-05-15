Dale Jr. Makes His Opinion On Kurt Busch Very Clear

TALLADEGA, ALABAMA - APRIL 23: Kurt Busch, driver of the #45 Monster Energy Toyota, looks on during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on April 23, 2022 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

The 2022 AdventHealth 400 was a victory for Kurt Busch and his 23XI team. After putting up one of the best performances of the season, he's getting a lot of praise - including from Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Taking to Twitter this afternoon, the NASCAR icon had the highest of praise for Busch, who secured his 34th career win. Earnhardt praised Busch for his ability to make teams good. He noted that even some of the best NASCAR drivers ever couldn't do that.

"Kurt Busch takes bad teams and makes them better. He takes teams that didn’t even exist last year and makes them better. It’s a rare quality even some of Nascar’s greats didn’t possess," Earnhardt wrote.

Earnhardt definitely makes a good point here. 23XI is Busch's seventh team in his 23-year career in the NASCAR Cup series. Busch has gotten wins with five of them and at least top 10 finishes with every last one.

At 43 years of age, Kurt Busch still has plenty of tread in the tires (no pun intended). He's won at least one race in each of the last nine seasons.

But he's playing a big role in helping 23XI Racing climb the ranks in just their second season in the NASCAR Cup Series.

If 23XI becomes one of the top teams in NASCAR within the year, they'll have Busch to thank for it.

Do you agree with what Dale Jr. said about Kurt Busch?