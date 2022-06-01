Dale Jr. To Serve As Grand Marshall: NASCAR Fans React

DOVER, DE - OCTOBER 01: Dale Earnhardt Jr., driver of the #88 Nationwide Chevrolet, and his wife Amy, stand on the grid during the National Anthem prior to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Apache Warrior 400 presented by Lucas Oil at Dover International Speedway on October 1, 2017 in Dover, Delaware. (Photo by Jerry Markland/Getty Images)

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has taken on a new role for a race that's coming up.

Earnhardt Jr. will serve as the Grand Marshall for the first-ever Jack Ingram Memorial race on Jun. 11. He'll also be there for an autograph session and a short interview with some of the media.

The race will be taking place at Hickory Motor Speedway down in Newton, North Carolina.

Earnhardt Jr. himself is ecstatic about this opportunity.

"Look forward to seeing everyone out at Hickory in a few weeks. Come see some great racing at a track with incredible history," he tweeted.

NASCAR fans are pretty excited for Earnhardt Jr. in his new role for this race.

"A chance to meet Dale Jr. and enjoy some short track racing in the process," one fan tweeted.

You'll be able to stream the race from your television, laptop, or desktop.