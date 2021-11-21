Dallas Cowboys Announce Update On CeeDee Lamb

One of the Dallas Cowboys top playmakers won’t return against the Chiefs. Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has been ruled “out” with a concussion.

The news comes courtesy of ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

CeeDee Lamb now ruled out with a concussion; Dallas on a short week after today with Thanksgiving game vs. the Raiders. https://t.co/WyXIesSbSb — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 21, 2021

Lamb was initially labeled “questionable” to return while going through the NFL’s concussion protocol. That changed following the diagnosis.

“CeeDee Lamb now ruled out with a concussion,” Schefter tweeted. The insider also noted, “Dallas on a short week after today with Thanksgiving game vs. the Raiders.”

With the quick turnaround before Thursday’s game, Lamb is in jeopardy of being ruled out for that game as well.

No. 88 is one of Dallas’ top playmakers, despite being held to just 14 yards on three catches before exiting the action. The Cowboys offense just can’t seem to put anything together against the Chiefs defense through three quarters.

Only bright spot of the first half for the Cowboys, this play by Defensive Rookie of the Year Micah Parsons pic.twitter.com/h0Q3X3ytTH — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 21, 2021

So far, it’s been another up-and-down week for Dallas. The Cowboys got blown out by Denver two weeks ago, blew out the Atlanta Falcons last week, and now they find themselves down 16-6 to KC.

Should the Cowboys be without Lamb on Thanksgiving Day, Dallas will be down to Michael Gallup and Cedrick Wilson on the outside.

On Friday it was reported star wideout Amari Cooper will miss the next two games after testing positive for COVID.