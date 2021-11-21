The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Fans Are Not Happy With Michael Wilbon

Michael Wilbon looks on prior to an NBA Finals game.CLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 08, 2016: ESPN commentator Michael Wilbon looks on prior to Game 3 of the 2016 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena on June 08, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by: 2016 Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

It’s safe to say that Michael Wilbon won’t be getting any Christmas cards from Dallas Cowboys fans this year.

The longtime ESPN personality took some big shots at the Dallas Cowboys fan base earlier this week in anticipation of Sunday’s game in Kansas City.

Wilbon picked the Chiefs to beat the Cowboys at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday.

“Because Kansas City,” he said, “has the greatest home-field advantage in professional football.”

That’s a fair pick, of course. And the pick is not why Dallas Cowboys fans are upset with the longtime ESPN personality.

This is:

“You know how people say ‘The Cowboys have the best fans’? No, they don’t. The Cowboys have a bunch of front-runners who already live in that place, who just show up with stupid foam fingers. They don’t travel. They’re not like Steelers fans. They’re not like Packers fans or Bears fans or people who actually get on a plane and go take over your field. Cowboys fans are fraudulent. They don’t really exist,” he said.

Cowboys fans have a right to be upset with that, of course.

You can chastise Dallas fans for being annoying or bandwaggoners or whatever, but they very clearly travel to opposing stadiums. You will likely hear plenty of Cowboys fans at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. E.T. on Sunday.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.