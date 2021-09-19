Dallas Cowboys Fans React To The Micah Parsons News

The Dallas Cowboys are making a big change on defense today, shifting rookie linebacker Micah Parsons to a new position.

With DeMarcus Lawrence suffering a broken foot and Randy Gregory out for the week, Parsons is being shifted to the defensive line.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport first reported the news on Sunday morning:

When the Dallas Cowboys drafted Micah Parsons at No. 12, they selected the consensus top rated off-the-ball linebacker despite already being stacked at the position group. And just two weeks into the season — out of a serious need — they are already moving him. The talented tackler from Penn State will essentially move to defensive end, sources say, beginning with Dallas’ game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Cowboys fans are disappointed by the injury news, though they’re excited to see what Parsons looks like at edge.

“For all of you saying this will stunt his growth it will not. Micah is a very versatile kid who played DE at Penn State before he was moved to LB out of necessity. He also was a designated pass rushed at camp this summer. He has ample experience at DE don’t worry,” one fan tweeted.

“Be interesting to see him try and set the edge at his current weight,” another fan added.

“Cowboys LB Micah Parsons took more practice reps at edge defender amid absences of DeMarcus Lawrence and Randy Gregory. He is the key, and the defense is turning to him,” NFL reporter Michael Gehlken tweeted.

The Cowboys and the Chargers are scheduled to kick off at 4:25 p.m. E.T.

The game will air on CBS.