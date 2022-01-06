Former Dallas Cowboys Great Has Died At 78

A former Dallas Cowboys great has passed away at the age of 78.

The NFC East franchise announced on Wednesday night that former offensive lineman Ralph Neely passed away earlier this week.

Neely was one of the best offensive linemen in franchise history. He was a 13-year standout for the Cowboys and was a three-time All-Pro.

The Cowboys shared the tough news on Twitter on Wednesday night.

From the Cowboys:

Ralph Neely, one of the first great offensive linemen in team history, passed away this week at the age of 78. Neely, who wore No. 73, played his entire 13-year NFL career with the Cowboys. Playing from 1965-77, Neely played on five Super Bowl teams, including two championships.

The final game of Neely’s career was the Super Bowl XII win over the Broncos.

Our thoughts are with Neely’s friends and family members during this difficult time. May he rest in peace.