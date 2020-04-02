Report: Cowboys Eyeing Star Defender For Potential Trade

The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly continuing to eye a star NFL defender for a potential future trade.

Dallas was linked heavily to New York Jets safety Jamal Adams at the 2019 NFL trade deadline. Ultimately, New York’s asking price was believed to be too high for the Cowboys.

Adams remains a member of the Jets this offseason – for now, anyway. Dallas is reportedly keeping tabs on the two-time All-Pro defensive back.

Cowboys insider Mike Fisher reported on Wednesday night that Dallas could pursue a trade for Adams if he’s unable to work out a longterm contract extension with the Jets.

“If the Cowboys sense that Jamal Adams and Jets can’t agree on a long-term deal, Dallas will circle back with a high-pick offer,” he reports.

The Jets were reportedly seeking at least one first-round pick – and probably two – in exchange for Adams at the NFL trade deadline in 2019.

Adams, 24, is a two-time All-Pro in just three seasons of play. The former LSU star was taken with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Dallas could use a major upgrade in its secondary after losing Byron Jones in free agency. The Cowboys have long been seeking an impact safety like Adams, too.