Dallas Cowboys Legend Dead At 84

The football world is mourning the loss of a beloved former Dallas Cowboys legend.

Don Perkins, who starred for the Cowboys in the 1960's, passed away earlier this week, according to a statement from Nick Eatman - a Cowboys beat writer. Perkins was 84 years old.

"What a sad year it’s been for the Cowboys and running backs," Eatman said on Twitter. "Since Jan 1, we’ve seen Dan Reeves, Gary Brown, Marion Barber and now Don Perkins all pass away. RIP to RBs!"

New Mexico coach Danny Gonzales also issued a statement confirming the former Lobos star's passing.

"I am just proud to have known him and him being a great Lobo," he said, via ESPN. "It's really cool that he played and was a great player here and then got to become a well-known great player in the NFL. I am proud of that, and I am constantly reminding our guys of the great ones that have came through here."

Perkins was drafted by the Baltimore Colts in 1960, but the NFL opted to honor his contract with the Cowboys, which he signed beforehand. That came after he was an All-American in 1959 at New Mexico State and had his No. 43 retired by the school.

The 1961 NFL Rookie of the Year, Perkins rushed for 6,217 career yards with 42 touchdowns during his illustrious career.

He was inducted into the Cowboys' ring of honor in 1976.