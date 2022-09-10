Dallas Cowboys Make Quarterback Move Before Season-Opener vs. Buccaneers
Just over 24 hours before their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Dallas Cowboys only had one quarterback on the active roster.
Star quarterback Dak Prescott was the only quarterback to make the active roster before the season-opener. Until now.
On Saturday afternoon, the Cowboys elevated two key players before the game kicks off. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush and starting kicker Brett Maher were elevated from the practice squad.
Here's the announcement from the team.
Rush will fill in for Prescott should anything happen to the star quarterback. Earlier this week, Cowboys fans received a slight scare when Prescott popped up on the injured list.
However, the team made it clear he would be starting on Sunday night.
Dallas and Tampa Bay kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.