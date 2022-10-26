Dallas Cowboys Place 2 Players On Injured Reserve

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: A Dallas Cowboys helmet is pictured during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys have placed two starters on injured reserve.

Both cornerback Jourdan Lewis and offensive lineman Matt Farniok have been placed on IR and it's opened up at least one spot on the 53-man roster. It's also opened up a spot on the practice squad.

Lewis was placed on IR after he suffered a Lisfranc injury during Sunday afternoon's game against the Detroit Lions. He picked off a pass from quarterback Jared Goff and had to be helped off the field.

He will finish his 2022 season with 26 total tackles (17 solo), one sack, one interception, and one pass defended.

Farniok suffered a torn hamstring during Sunday's game and it will likely make him miss six weeks. The team will now be tested as the offensive line depth has taken a big hit.

The Cowboys are set to take on the Chicago Bears at 1 p.m. ET.