Dallas Cowboys Player Reportedly Taken To Hospital After Car Accident Today

A Dallas Cowboys player was reportedly taken to the hospital today after being involved in a car accident.

Rookie defensive end Sam Williams and another driver were transported to the hospital following their accident today. Thankfully, neither Williams nor the other driver were serious injured.

"Cowboys rookie DE Sam Williams was transported to a local hospital today for precautionary reasons after he was involved in a vehicle collision around 2:15 p.m. in Plano, a police spokesperson said. He collided with a vehicle attempting to turn in front of him," Cowboys reporter Michael Gehlken said.

Here's more details from Gehlken:

The other vehicle's driver was also transported to hospital as a precaution, the police spokesperson said. Police are investigating whether the speed at which Sam Williams was traveling on Preston Road was factor. Police have determined that neither drugs nor alcohol a factor.

Thankfully both parties appear to be okay, which is the good news.