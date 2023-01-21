Dallas Cowboys Player Was Injured In Practice Today

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: A Dallas Cowboys helmet is pictured during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

In just over 24 hours, the Dallas Cowboys will face off against the San Francisco 49ers with a spot in the NFC title game on the line.

It's a rematch from last year, which produced one of the most heart-breaking moments Cowboys fans have seen. Dallas is hoping to have better luck this time around.

Unfortunately, the team received some tough news today. Tight end Peyton Hendershot picked up a hamstring injury during practice this weekend and has been listed as questionable.

"TE Peyton Hendershot was added to the injury report with a hamstring strain. He is now questionable for Sunday," Cowboys reporter Todd Archer said.

Hendershot has played a minor role in the team's offense so far this season, but recently scored his second touchdown of the year against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

He's also played a role on special teams. The Cowboys will need every healthy player they can get to take down the hottest team in the NFL right now.

Dallas and San Francisco kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX.