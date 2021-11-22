Dallas Cowboys Release Official Monday Injury Report

Even though the Dallas Cowboys didn’t practice on Monday, they still released an injury report with what the practice availability would look like if there was practice.

Dallas got even more banged up on Sunday against the Chiefs as receiver CeeDee Lamb got knocked out with a concussion.

He didn’t return to the game and was classified as “DNP” (did not practice) for Monday. Safety Donovan Wilson is also in that designation with a chest/shoulder injury.

Tackle Tyron Smith and running back Ezekiel Elliott are listed as “limited” while Trysten Hill, Cedrick Wilson, and Nahshon Wright are full-go.

If Lamb isn’t able to go on Thursday against the Raiders, the Cowboys would be without their top two wide receivers. Amari Cooper already has to miss the game as well due to a positive COVID-19 test.

That would mean it would be the Michael Gallup and Cedrick Wilson show. Based on how that went against the Chiefs, it’s something that Cowboy fans likely don’t want to see.

Gallup finished with 44 yards on five receptions, while Wilson had 36 yards on four receptions.

The potential return of tackle Tyron Smith on Thursday could spark an improvement in the run game. He’s been banged up the last few weeks with an ankle injury and is one of the best run blockers in football.

If he can get to full by Wednesday, his chances of playing would skyrocket.

Kickoff on Thanksgiving will be at 4:30 p.m. ET.