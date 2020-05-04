Dallas Cowboys Release Quarterback After Signing Andy Dalton

The Dallas Cowboys have released one of their quarterbacks after making the Andy Dalton signing official on Monday.

Dallas agreed to a one-year deal with the former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback on Saturday night. Dalton’s one-year contract is reportedly worth up to $7 million.

Dalton will serve as Dak Prescott’s backup in 2020, barring an injury. The Cowboys have since released their old backup.

The Cowboys officially waived backup quarterback Cooper Rush on Monday morning. His time with the Dallas franchise has come to an end.

Rush, 26, has been with the Cowboys since 2017. He went undrafted out of Central Michigan but impressed the Dallas coaches in training camp.

The former MAC quarterback has one career completion for two yards. He also has two career rushes for 13 yards.

Rush will now look to sign with another NFL team ahead of the 2020 season.