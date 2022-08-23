Dallas Cowboys Released Four Players On Tuesday

Ahead of Tuesday's 80-man roster cut deadline, the Dallas Cowboys needed to trim five players off the squad.

The team cut kicker Lirim Hajrullahu, cornerback Quandre Mosely, wide receiver Jaquarii Roberson and linebacker Christian Sam. They also moved tight end Jeremy Sprinkle to the injured reserve.

With the release of Hajrullahu, a recently-signed Brett Maher is now the only kicking option on the Dallas squad. The Cowboys also released rookie kicker Jonathan Garibay earlier this month.

Mosley was signed as an undrafted free agent out of Kentucky earlier this offseason, but was unable to win a roster spot over a tightly-packed DB room.

Despite some serious injury issues at the wide receiver position, Roberson, an undrafted rookie out of Wake Forest, was also unable to capitalize on his preseason opportunity.

Sam had the tough task of earning a roster spot behind the Cowboys' strong linebacker unit. Ultimately, the veteran LB was unable to etch his name on the depth chart.

Final 53-man roster cuts will take place next Tuesday.