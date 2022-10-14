Dallas Cowboys Reveal Dak Prescott's Status For Game vs. Eagles

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 09: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys walks on to the field before the third quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys have listed quarterback Dak Prescott as questionable for Sunday's primetime game against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles.

Prescott has missed the Cowboys' last four games with a broken thumb on his throwing hand.

Earlier this afternoon, head coach Mike McCarthy said Dak is expected to throw before Sunday night's marquee matchup. On Thursday, Prescott rejoined practice as a limited participant for the first time since suffering his thumb injury in Week 1.

Dak is still not expected to play this weekend, but the Cowboys are leaving the door open for the possibility.

In Prescott's absence, backup quarterback Cooper Rush has led the Cowboys to four straight victories. This team success no doubt affords the Dallas organization some extra wiggle room to let Prescott recover fully.

Despite the solid 4-0 play from Rush, Prescott is expected to return as the team's starter as soon as he's healthy enough to play.

Stay tuned for updates on this developing situation.